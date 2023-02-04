New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday ordered a Court of Inquiry to find out the reason behind the act of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the force who shot himself dead with his service weapon while on duty at the residence of Director Intelligence Bureau in the national capital.

The 53-year-old ASI of the CRPF, identified as Rajbir Kumar shot two rounds at himself from his service revolver on Friday evening at around 4.15 pm, while he was deployed at the residence of IB Director under the Tughlaq Road Police Station limits of the national capital.

A top CRPF official told ANI that "a Court of Inquiry has been ordered" into the incident to find out the exact cause which led ASI Rajbir to shoot himself.

The body of the deceased security personnel has been sent for autopsy and no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, said the police, which is also investigating the cause behind the act.

The district forensic crime team was called to recover fingerprints from the spot.

The family of the deceased CRPF personnel who hailed from Madhya Pradesh has been informed, and inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174 have also been initiated.

As per the data available, in the paramilitary forces, there were 123 suicides in 2017, 96 In 2018 and 129 in 2019. The figure stood at 137 in 2020 and at an all-time high of 153 Suicide cases In 2021 with 58 cases reported by the CRPF. (ANI)

