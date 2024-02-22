New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed at Rohini Jail in Delhi on Wednesday seized a live bullet from a person who visited the jail, said Delhi Police.

The person has been identified as Chandra Sekhar, a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

Chandra Sekhar along with Depanshu Vedi, who is also a resident of Karol Bagh, have been handed over to the Samaipur Badli Police Station.

Chandra Sekhar and Depanshu Vedi visited Rohini Jail to meet an inmate namely Pawan alias Manish, said the police.

The police said that the seizure was made during frisking at Main Gate, CJ-10, Rohini. (ANI)

