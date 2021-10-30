Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Arthur Road jail on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Actor Juhi Chawla was the surety for Aryan. Chawla, on Friday, signed Rs one lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court.

The court asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)