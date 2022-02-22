New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 176 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday till 7 pm.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Webinar On Positive Impact Of Union Budget 2022 On Water & Sanitation Under 'Har Ghar Jal' Tomorrow.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

More than 1.93 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above, the ministry said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Bajrang Dal Activist Murder in Shivamogga, Curfew Extended Till Friday, Arrests Rise to 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)