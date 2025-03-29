Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) Customs officials on Saturday seized exotic wildlife, including king snakes, monitor lizards and turtles, at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

The seized wildlife concealed in chocolate boxes were being smuggled from Thai capital Bangkok to Chennai, Injeet Kumar Mohanty, a Customs official engaged at the airport, said.

Also Read | 'International Conspiracy To Defame India': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Claims Kunal Kamra Received Financial Support From Anti-India Groups.

Acting on a tip-off, the luggage of a person hailing from Chennai was searched and the seizures were made, he said, adding the passenger was detained and he was being questioned.

A total of nine California king snakes, 10 pig nose turtles and 12 Nile monitor lizards were seized, of which three lizards were dead, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Gym Brawl: Man Seriously Injured in Dispute Over Exercise Equipment for Triceps in Goregaon, Trio Booked.

The wildlife species have been handed over to the forest department.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the exotic species were being taken to the Tamil Nadu capital for sale, Mohanty added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)