Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) 'Cyber warriors' have been appointed in all police stations in Telangana to curb cyber crimes, with the state DGP on Monday saying it was a first in the country.

"In order to prevent the rising cyber crimes, as many as 1,988 police officials have been selected and are being imparted training, which is the first of its kind initiative in the country" Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said.

Two to five members from each police station in the state were selected and trained as cyber warriors to prevent these crimes, investigate those that occur and create awareness among people,he said at the inaugural of a training programme.

Reddy said the cyber warriors would play a crucial role in prior identification of cyber crimes and effectively probing such cases.

The DGP said 17 guidelines have been formulated and implemented for every police personnel's day- to- day duty and preventing cyber crimes would be the 18th

All crimes being reported of late have a cyber crime component, he said adding these newly enlisted personnel would extend their support to police probing cases to expedite the investigation.

Reddy also called upon the police officials to update their skills to tackle the cyber criminals. PTI

