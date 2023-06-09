Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): Fishermen here claimed that the recent restrictions on fishing off the coast of Kerala on account of the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy approaching India's coast have added to their woes.

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday. The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 'Ladli Behna’ Scheme’s First Dole of Rs 1,000 Each to Be Credited Into Accounts of 1.25 Crore Women Tomorrow.

"The government is not considering us as human beings. They only come asking for vote," said one of the fishermen in Valiathura coastal village.

Fishermen have been demanding to mend the broken sea bridge so that they can go fishing given any climate, but the government has paid no heed to their problems, they claimed.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclonic Storm to Intensify Today, Here’s List of States and Cities That May Be Lashed by Heavy Rainfall.

"We know that there is an alert, but we are going fishing. Thousands like us are fishing as well. We can live only then, otherwise, our family will be starving. We will go about 20 kilometres in the sea. We are afraid to go now but we need to make a living. We are concerned about our life but there is no other option," one of the fishermen named Rexin said.

Christopher, another fisherman said, "We are going in a small boat from Vizhinjam harbour. The fuel expense is double and we have to pay to the harbour as well."

Talking about the Valiyathura bridge which lays broken, Christopher said, "We have asked the government to repair it. But nothing has happened. We don't have any other option but to go fishing despite the warning."

Talking about their difficulties in making both ends meet he said, "We are unable to provide for our family and our children's education with this income. The government should help us in the time of distress"

Another fisherman named George complained, "Before issuing warnings, why don't they give us food items or other relief? How do we live now? The bridge has also broken and they have not repaired it."

"The government is treating us as dogs," he alleged adding that the government has done nothing for the fishermen. "They used to come here asking for votes and after that, there is no trace of them," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)