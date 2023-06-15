Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Expressing deep concern over the safety and security of the various reporters, cameramen, and other personnel of the various media organisations, especially the private TV channels covering the cyclone "Biparjoy," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has on Thursday issued an advisory to all such channels.

The Ministry has cautioned that reporting from the ground level may pose serious risks to the safety and security of the reporters, cameramen, and other personnel deployed by the private satellite TV channels for reporting this incident. The ministry has also expressed concern that such ground reporting may put at risk the lives of the various personnel deployed.

The Ministry has strongly advised media organisations to exercise abundant precaution and due care in the matter of the deployment of their personnel in the areas likely to be affected. It has also been strongly recommended that, under no circumstances, the organisation should take decisions for the deployment of such personnel in a way that may compromise the safety and security of the media personnel and follow the precautions being issued by the local administration.

Cyclone "Biparjoy" is expected to hit the western coast of the country in the immediate future, which is likely to cause disruption of varying dimensions. The Ministry has reassured people that the central government, along with the state governments, is making all efforts to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. (ANI)

