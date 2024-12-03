Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a review meeting on Tuesday with concerned ministers overseeing flood-affected areas.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also announced compensation for damages caused by the cyclone.

The ministers overseeing districts including Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai and Cuddalore were present in the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Ministers E V Velu, MRK Panneerselvam and Ponmudy, who are indulged in relief works, also joined the meeting via video conference.

CM Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of those who lost their lives in the flooding and heavy downpours caused by the cyclonic storm. He also announced Rs 10,000 for damaged houses.

The Chief Minister assured priority construction of damaged houses under the Kalaignar Dream House scheme. For crop damages including paddy up to 33 per cent and above, the state government would provide Rs 17,000 per hectare and Rs 22,500 per hectare would be given for perennial crops, and trees.

CM Stalin further announced Rs 8,500 per hectare as compensation for other crop types. Those who lost their livestock including only bulls and cows in the floods would get Rs 37,500 as compensation. For lost goats and hens in the floods, the state government would provide Rs 4,000 and Rs 100 as compensation, respectively.

The ration card holders in flood-affected areas of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi will receive a compensation of Rs 2,000 on account of livelihood being lost.

Special camps will be set up in flood-affected areas to assist people who have lost their Voter ID card, ration card and other identity proofs, CM Stalin said, adding that textbooks for school students will also be distributed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with the massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help and support to Tamil Nadu owing to the flooding caused by Cyclonic storm Fengal.

As this happened, CM Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about the damages caused by Cyclone Fengal. CM Stalin reiterated his request for a central team to be deputed to assess the damages caused by the Cyclonic storm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me over the phone and inquired about the severe damage caused by Tamil Nadu on Cyclone Fengal," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said in a post on X.

The CM said that he told the Prime Minister about work being done by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Fengal.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpours in Thiruvannamalai district.

Seven people including five children were trapped under the ground in a landslide in Thiruvannamalai. According to the press release, the deceased have been identified as Rajkumar and his wife Meena (27). The family was residing on 11th Street in VOC Nagar. (ANI)

