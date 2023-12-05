Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 5 (ANI): As Cyclone Michaung continues to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu, IAF Chetak helicopters have been deployed for flood relief operations in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday.

The relief material was dropped in the general area of Adyar and close to Chennai Harbour. Two helicopters were launched in the late evening hours with relief supplies, the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

These included food packets and rations for people stranded in cyclone-hit areas in Chennai that were cut off due to flooding. More sorties would be launched to distribute relief supplies in other affected areas, they added.

The entire operation is being conducted in close liaison with the Tamil Nadu state government and Air Force Station Tambaram.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Government Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the transport and the main roads--the public transport--are operating. And, hopefully, very soon, the situation will return to normalcy

"The situation in Chennai is improving fast. The transport and the main roads--the public transport--are operating. We are operating nearly 800 buses in the city. The Chennai metro rail system is functioning normally. Essential commodities like fuel outlets and markets are open. But still, many areas are underwater. The discharge in the water flow in the rivers is receding... But still, the entire draining of the water may take a little more time, but things are looking up. And, hopefully, very soon, the situation will return to normalcy," Tamil Nadu Government Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena told ANI.

In the heavy rain triggered by the cyclone in the last two days, the city has come to a standstill as roads are flooded, leading to massive traffic disruption in loss of property.

Eight people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed in Chennai as heavy rain pounded the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the landfall process of the 'Michaung' cyclonic storm is complete in Andhra Pradesh.

"The severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' over south coastal AP moved northwards during the past 6 hours. The latest observation indicates that the landfall process is completed. It lay centred at 1530 hours ist of today over south-coastal AP, about 20 km WSW of Bapatla and 45 km NNE of Ongole," IMD said in a post in X.

"Severe Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 1530 hrs IST and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST on December 5 over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 25km west-northwest of Bapatla and 60 km north-northeast of Ongole. Likely to move nearly northward and weaken further," IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Michaung cyclone unleashed heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa and Annamaiya districts, leaving a trail of challenges for residents and farmers alike. The cyclone's impact has resulted in a significant influx of water into the main dams of the district.

"To manage the surplus water, authorities have initiated measures to release water by lifting the gates at the brimmed project and directing the flow towards river areas. This precautionary step aims to mitigate potential risks associated with the increased water levels in the dams," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Tuesday announced the formation of rapid action teams in all Mandals across the district in response to the heightened intensity of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung'.

The district administration, under the leadership of Prasanna Venkatesh, has implemented stringent measures to avert any potential loss of life or property resulting from the storm. (ANI)

