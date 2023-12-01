NDRF on standby in Arakkonam town in view of an impending cyclone warning issued by IMD (Photo/ANI).

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

A well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the Southeast adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

According to the IMD bulletin yYesterday's well marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards during past 12 hours.

It concentrated into a Depression and lay centred at 5:30 am on December 1 over Southeast adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal near Latitude 9.1 degree North and Longitude 86.4 degree East, about 790 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 800 km southeast of Chennai, 990 km southeast of Bapatla and 970 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

The IMD further said that the deep depression was likely to convert into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3.

"It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a Deep Depression by December 2 and further into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam around evening of December 4 as a Cyclonic Storm," the IMD further said.

Earlier Meteorological Centre, Chennai predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain at isolated places in the state on Friday morning. The Meteorological department issued a notice at 7 am.

Meteorological Centre, Chennai said, "Light Thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours."

The Regional Meteorological Centre also stated that waterlogging would be experienced in some areas. "Traffic may be affected in some areas. Minor damage due to loose/unsecured structures," the Meteorological Centre further stated.

Normal life remained disrupted as heavy rains continued to lash parts of Chennai district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic snarls and schools and colleges to remain closed.

People were seen dressed in raincoats and clinging to umbrellas making their way through the streets soaked with rainwater. (ANI)

