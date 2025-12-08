New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha's special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, CPI General Secretary D Raja criticised the BJP-RSS, alleging that the ruling political bloc is attempting to use the occasion to advance its ideological narrative. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, he said that the BJP and RSS "try to use everything in order to promote their agenda," adding that they project themselves as nationalists while dismissing others.

Raja questioned the historical role of the RSS in India's freedom movement, asking whether the organisation participated in the independence struggle or contributed to the nation's liberation. "What was the role played by the RSS? Did they participate in the freedom movement of the country? Did they work for the independence of the country? No," he said, asserting that the organisation rose to political prominence only decades after independence.

"This is what some political analysts are saying, elected autocracy, and they want to impose a monolithic, illiberal, and communal agenda on the people of our country, and they also try to use Vande Mataram to establish their presence and rewrite the history and redefine the Indian nation roots," he added.

He further stated that the CPI is prepared to counter the BJP-RSS narrative during the parliamentary debate and will raise questions about their intentions and motivations. "Our party will respond straight away to the BJP-RSS combined and question their intention, motive," he remarked. Emphasising that the discussion in the Lok Sabha will be closely watched, Raja added that the party is keen to see how the BJP presents its case during the session.

The special discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram is set to take place in the Lok Sabha today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address it at 12 noon. (ANI)

