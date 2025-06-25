New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) About 1,000 to 1,500 street vendors, rickshaw drivers, daily wage workers and slum residents gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding legal recognition, rehabilitation and an end to forced evictions.

The protest was organised by the Indian Hawkers Alliance, Delhi Rickshaw Chalak-Malik Sangharsh Association, Majdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti and other grassroots groups representing informal urban workers, according to a joint statement.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

Among the key demands was the creation of a dedicated 'Urban Workers Protection Mission' to ensure housing, healthcare, education and secure livelihoods for informal workers.

According to the organisers, such a mission is essential to safeguard the rights and dignity of those who contribute significantly to the city's daily life and economy.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt, in the statement, said, "The Street Vendors Act, passed by United Progressive Alliance (UPA), was a historic commitment to livelihood rights. Today, we reaffirm that commitment. From the street to the Supreme Court to the Parliament, we will fight with you, shoulder to shoulder."

Other demands include stopping evictions without due process, expanding access to social security schemes, protecting rickshaw drivers from harassment and enacting a national housing guarantee law with provisions for fair and lawful rehabilitation, the statement read.

"Cities don't shine because of cement and steel, they shine because of the sweat of those who build, clean and carry them forward. Real development must begin with justice for those at the margins,” it further added.

A memorandum listing these demands was submitted to the authorities concerned, the organisers said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)