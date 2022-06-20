Muzaffarnagar, Jun 20 (PTI) A Dalit couple died after consuming poison in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Tinku (22) and Priti (19) had eloped from their houses on June 16 as their family did not approve their relationship.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board Result 2022: JAC Class 10, 12 Science Stream Results To Be Declared Tomorrow.

The couple on Monday consumed poisonous substances and ended their lives at Bharsi village in Kandhla area of Shamli district, they said.

According to SHO, Kandhla, Shyambir Singh, though they were of the same caste, their families were not accepting their relationship.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 17.08 Lakh Net Subscribers in April 2022.

The girl's family had lodged a complaint when the girl went missing. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that a detailed probe in the matter is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)