Patna (Bihar) [India], October 5 (ANI): Exuding confidence ahead of the elections, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the Dalit and Tribal communities have decided to remove the NDA government here in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a brief interaction with ANI during a public event, Yadav said, "The power is about to change. Bihar will change. The Dalit and tribal communities have resolved to remove the current government from power."

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mental health and fitness to lead, questioning his ability to make sound decisions for the state.

Posting a video on X of the Chief Minister doing "bizarre antics", he asked, "How does it feel to see the Chief Minister of a state in such a pathetic condition?"

"How does it feel to see the Chief Minister of a state in such a pathetic condition? Does the honourable Chief Minister ji appear mentally healthy to you while engaging in such bizarre antics?" the RJD leader asked in the post.

This comes amid reports of Nitish Kumar's seemingly erratic behaviour and health issues, sparking debate about his capacity to continue as Chief Minister.

"Is it a conspiracy that their party, the special pawn of the BJP, has deliberately put them in this state by feeding them prasad or other food items under some pretext? Do the majority of Bihar's people want to know this truth?" he added.

Notably, the video posted by Yadav is of Nitish Kumar virtually attending a skill convocation ceremony for ITI toppers from across the country on Saturday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented certificates to the students during Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025.

He pressed his palms together in front of his heart and gestured the Namaste sign. People from various places were connected through video conferencing, and the video scrolls through all the locations one by one; it seemed that he was acknowledging them.

As the Bihar Assembly election is set to take place later this year, several leaders from the Opposition parties raised questions about the health condition of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

