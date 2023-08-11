New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Congress over its dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Congress's "darbar" system had destroyed various leaders of the country.

While responding to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the potrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was put up in Parliament only after a non-Congress government came to power. The Congress always gives importance dynasty above everyone else.

He said, "The Congress’s “darbar” system – a reference to loyalists to the Gandhi family – had destroyed various leaders."

“In Congress’s darbar system, they stole opportunities from many leaders, including BR Ambedkar. They made fun of his clothes. Their darbarwaad destroyed various leaders. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s portrait found a place in Parliament only after a non-Congress came to power,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also hit the Congress for divding "Maa Bharati" into three parts for political interests and also pointed out that the Katchatheevu Island was ceded to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government in 1974.

"While Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, an aerial bombing in Mizoram happened and Katchatheevu island, now a part of Sri Lanka, was given to another country. "Was it not a part of Maa Bharati?" he said.

A day after Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi government of neglecting Manipur and inaction over the crimes against women, PM Modi said, "What has been said about Maa Bharti has deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian...Don't know why some people wishing for the death of Bharat Mata. Nothing is more unfortunate than this."

Taking note of violence-hit Manipur, PM Modi asserted that state and central government are working to restore the peace in the northeastern state.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time,” PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.

Notably, the Opposition has formed their alliance-I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the NDA government in the 2024 general election.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to the Opposition, they were ‘compelled’ to table the motion as they wanted the PM to speak on Manipur in the Parliament.

Notably, any Lok Sabha MP, who has the support of 50 colleagues, can, at any point of time, introduce a motion of no-confidence against the Council of Ministers. Thereafter, a discussion on the motion takes place. MPs who support the motion highlight the government’s shortcomings, and the Treasury Benches respond to the issues they raise. Ultimately, voting takes place and if the motion is successful, the government is forced to vacate the office. (ANI)

