New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to manage the city's power supply, alleging that residents have faced frequent and prolonged outages since the new administration took over.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader Jasmine Shah presented data from the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre, claiming that the government's assertion of "planned shutdowns" was false.

Also Read | Narmadapuram Shocker: Father Ties Up, Assaults Son-in-Law's Relatives in MP as Daughter Chooses to Marry Against Family’s Wish.

"Since the BJP government took charge in February, Delhi's power distribution system has collapsed. The people of Delhi are experiencing a crisis they haven't seen in the last 10 years,” he said.

He also cited instances of unscheduled power cuts across the city, listing disruptions lasting from 30 minutes to over three hours in multiple areas, including Sadar Bazar, Nand Nagri, Yamuna Vihar and Safdarjung Enclave. The party said outages also affected key locations such as Indira Gandhi International Airport and major residential and commercial zones.

Also Read | Supreme Court Verdict on WBSSC Jobs: Ineligible Candidates Have To Return INR 11 Lakh to INR 26 Lakh.

The party MLAs even raised the issue in the recently concluded budget session and moved the calling attention motion to discuss the power cuts in the Assembly.

Energy Minister Ashish Sood had claimed there were no unscheduled power cuts in Delhi, stating that all shutdowns were planned maintenance operations. However, AAP challenged this, alleging that emergency breakdowns, transformer failures and line trips were being misrepresented.

"The data shows the truth — this is a complete governance failure," the AAP leader said.

Shah also demanded an official response from the Delhi government and urged the BJP to take accountability for the "deteriorating" power situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)