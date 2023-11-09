Datia/Morena, Nov 9 (PTI) Asserting that AAP was an absolutely honest party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the development work his government had done in 10 years in the national capital region could not be done by other parties in 75 years.

Addressing rallies in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will take place on November 17, the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor said the Congress and BJP, the other two parties that have formed governments in Delhi, had only indulged in loot.

Also Read | Dehradun Robbery: Robbers Strike at Jewellery Store, Decamp With Valuables Worth Rs 15 Crore.

"Our party is absolutely honest. Our party members are staunch patriots. Ten years ago, we got an opportunity in Delhi and we did what these parties had not done in 75 years. The two parties that were in power earlier have only worked to loot the country,” he said.

Kejriwal and his Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took part in road shows in Indergarh in Sevdha Assembly seat and in Morena town.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: All Delhi Fire Service Officials to Be on Duty on Deepawali.

"In Delhi, children of farmers, children of labourers are becoming engineers and doctors. The children of the poor in Delhi are getting admission in IIT Kharagpur," Kejriwal said.

He said poverty can be removed only if children are given sound education.

"If you want abuse, Vyapam scam, dirty politics, vote for them. But if you want good schools, free 24-hour electricity, hospitals, then vote for the AAP," he added.

"Previous governments in Delhi used to say there is no money and that the government is running in losses. But ever since I became the chief minister, the government in Delhi is not running in losses. This is the first government in the entire country which is profitable," he claimed.

Speaking at the roadshow, Mann said the huge number of people who had assembled was a clear sign they want change in MP. '

"This is a sign that the people of Madhya Pradesh also have the same passion as those in Delhi and Punjab. It has been 75 years since we got Independence, but the poor are becoming poorer and the rich are getting richer," Mann said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)