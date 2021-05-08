Chennai, May 8 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has appointed senior IPS officer S Davidson Devasirvatham as ADGP, Intelligence, besides Shankar Jiwal as the City police Commissioner.

Davidson is presently Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

According to a late night Home department order on Friday, Jiwal, ADGP, Armed Police has been appointed as Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police vice Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

P Thamarai Kannan, ADGP, Welfare, is ADGP, Law and Order.

