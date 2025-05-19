Kota, May 19 (PTI) Normalcy was restored on Monday in the Rajasthan town that saw violent protests for hours over a stabbing incident with authorities assuring compensation to the victims and a written agreement that there would be no action against the protesters, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, Kanwas town in Kota district erupted in violence when one Ateek Ahmed stabbed Sandeep Sharma to death over a a quarrel over a minor issue. Angry protesters allegedly set fire to the house of Ahmed, who police said had several criminal cases against him.

Later in the night, two people -- Ahmed and an associate -- were detained around midday on Monday, an agreement was reached between administration and the kin of the deceased in presence of state energy minister Heeralal Nagar.

The written agreement noted that Sharma's family would be given Rs 15 lakh on "public contribution", the education expenses till class 12 of the children of the deceased will be taken care of, his wife will be given a contractual job and that there would be no police case against the people involved in Sunday's arson. A property dispute involving the family would also be quickly disposed of, according to the agreement.

Following Sharma's killing on Sunday, angry traders downed their shutters in protest against the incident. Villagers, accompanied by members of Hindu organisations, attempted to set afire Ahmed's house, police said, adding that "a roadside shop of one of the relatives of the accused was gutted in fire".

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased and local villagers refused to allow a postmortem. They demanded stringent action against the accused and the demolition of his house.

During Sunday's violence, the fire caused the gas cylinders in the house and car parked outside to explode, SHO at Kanwas police station Shyam Babu said on Monday.

The fire was brought under control and the house was "dismantled in view of public safety", he added.

SDM Ramavatar Meena also reiterated that the house had to be dismantled due to public safety and it was not brought down as part of any official action against Ahmed's property.

Kota (Rural) SP Sujit Shankar said Ateek Ahmed (24) and his aide Deepak Dholi (20) were held late night on Sunday and they are being interrogated.

The body was handed over to family members for last rites following the agreement on Monday after the post-mortem was conducted.

Kanwas Sub-divisional Magistrate Ramavatar Meena said the situation in Kanwas has returned to normalcy with shops in the market opening on Monday. However, to maintain law and order, prohibitory orders would be in place in the evening.

The stabbing incident on Sunday happened outside a showroom. Ahmed allegedly asked Sharma to vacate a chair for him, but the latter refused, leading to an altercation. Ahmed left the place and returned with a knife after around 10 minutes. He attacked Sharma multiple times and fled from the scene, police said.

The youth died on the spot, triggering protests.

