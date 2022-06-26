Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed a rise in day temperatures on Sunday with Jalore being the hottest place in the state with a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Jaisalmer and Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 45.3 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 45.1 degrees Celsius, Phalodi (Jodhpur) 44.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 44.4 degrees Celsius, Dungarpur 44.1 degrees Celsius and Sri Ganganagar 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'In May, Uddhav Thackeray Had Asked Eknath Shinde Whether He Wants To Be CM', Claims Aaditya Thackeray.

The weather remained dry in the state.

A meteorological department official said rain activity is likely to resume in Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions from June 28.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde Moves Supreme Court Against Disqualification Notices Issued To Rebel MLAs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)