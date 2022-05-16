Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the outrage over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat, a delegation of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the issue and demanded the security of Kashmiri pandits.

The meeting was attended by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

"A deputation from Kashmiri pandits met us. They insisted us to convey the concerns of Kashmiri pandit employees, non migrant families to the LG. So, we decided to meet him. Meeting was useful and we conveyed our concerns. After the unfortunate killing of Rahul, there is constant fear and they feel disturbed," MY Tarigami, PAGD Spokesperson told media persons here.

He said, "Sufferings of minorities is more concerning for all of us. Protection of minority is the duty of whole society. Confidence level of people is coming down. Measures must be taken to raise confidence."

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

Tarigami also informed that the LG has agreed to provide accomodation to those living on rent in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Kulgam, Rajput family man was killed, they are very poor. Locality collected money for them and asked family not to leave. It was a useful interaction, all of us explained the misery. Why aren't Hindus in Kashmir included in PM package," he added.

"Pandit delegation told us the they want to leave Kashmir but said that they can't afford it. The Government must protect every citizen. This community must be provided all facilities. It is very painful for you and us," Tarigami said.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha assured the delegation that necessary actions are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of PM package employees.

The killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee on Thursday, triggered street protest by the locals wherein teargas shells were used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder.Jammu and Kashmir government had also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists two days ago.

Manoj Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family.

Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)