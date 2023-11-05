Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Days before the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, a local BJP leader, Ratan Dubey, was murdered on Saturday by two unidentified Naxals in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, officials said.

"BJP leader Ratan Dubey had gone for an election campaign. Two unidentified Naxals attacked him with sharp weapons. He was brought to the district hospital critically injured. The doctors declared him dead. An investigation is underway," Narayanpur SP Pushkar Sharma said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Sixth List of 23 Candidates, Leaves Bharatpur Seat for RLD; Check Names of Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P said a team has been dispatched to the spot and the ongoing investigation will throw fresh light into the matter.

The BJP's Chhattisgarh polls-in-charge, Om Prakash Mathur, reacted to the incident saying it shows the poor law and order situation in the state.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Extension of Free-Ration Scheme for Five Years Ahead of Polls in Five States; Congress Raises Questions on Caste Census.

"While Ratan Dubey was chairing a meeting with the party workers in an interior village, he came under attack by some Naxals. I appeal to the party workers and leaders to help us avenge the killing by voting us back in the elections. We are with his family. Target killings are happening frequently and only goes to show the worsening law and order situation in the state," Mathur said.

Former chief minister Raman Singh also expressed anguish over the death of BJP leader and prayed for his departed soul.

"I pray to the Almighty to bring peace to the departed soul and grant patience and strength to the bereaved family. The Congress, which is continuously carrying out target killings of our comrades in a bid to influence the outcome of the assembly elections and intimidate us, the Congress should understand that the BJP isn't afraid. The people of Chhattisgarh are with us. Every criminal, including Naxalites, would be taken to task," the former CM posted on X.

BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said, "Target killings of BJP workers are happening frequently. One of our leaders was killed in Mohla-Manpur a few days back and now, another has perished in Narayanpur. It is unfortunate that the state government is not able to provide security to political workers. We will request the Election Commission to look into law and order and ensure such incidents are prevented." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)