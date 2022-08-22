New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Women has sought an action-taken report from the police over the killing of an eight-year-old girl whose body was recovered near the Yamuna Khadar area here nearly a fortnight after she went missing.

The panel said the details should be shared with it by August 26.

It had received a complaint from the victim's mother on August 17 that her daughter has been missing since midnight of August 3.

She had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on August 4, but her child could not be found, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said.

The girl's body was recovered on August 18.

"It has been reported in the media that the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered. This is a very serious matter," the DCW said.

In its notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR, of the complaints along with details of action taken by the police.

Apart from this, the panel has also asked the police to furnish details of the accused arrested in the matter, a copy of the post-mortem report of the girl and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

