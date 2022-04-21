New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has digitised 1,500 layout plans covering planned areas of the national capital and made them available on a GIS platform for use by general public, the land-owning agency said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Listing the initiatives taken under the digital transformational plan, the DDA said land pooling is yet another area where the digitisation has been done effectively.

"DDA has digitised 1,500 layout plans covering planned areas of Delhi and has made them available on a GIS platform for use by general public. On this platform, attributes in respect every plot, its dimensions, land use, etc., can be verified," the statement said.

"The land pooling portal for registration of public is operational and various maps of land pooling area have been digitised and uploaded on the portal. Servers have been taken from NIC for this purpose and very soon the land pooling application will be made operational end-to-end. As many as 6,922 landowners have registered online for expressing the interest in land pooling," it added.

In DDA office, the computerized record rooms have been established for systematic record management.

"More than two lakh files have been ported by various departments on this system and placed in almirahs with proper system. The digitisation of old records includes scanning and digitisation of more than six lakh files, 1,500 layout plans, planning maps, revenue maps of 240 villages and personal records of employees, among others," the statement said.

