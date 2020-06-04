India News | DDMA Issues Directives for Management of COVID-19 Positive Bodies

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued directions for the management of bodies of coronavirus positive /suspected persons' at mortuaries of hospitals in the national capital.

As per the orders, in the event of the death of a coronavirus positive person, the body has to be sent to mortuary within two hours.

"The hospital must fix date and time in such a way that an effective notice of at least 24 hours is available to the family/relatives. If family/relatives are contacting the mortuary themselves, within 12 hours of death, the hospital shall schedule cremation/burial in consultation with the family/relatives and concerned Municipal Body within next 24 hours," the advisory read.

"The responsibility of timely disposal of dead bodies of COVID-19 positive/suspect who died at the Hospital or are brought dead at the Hospital shall be of Medical Director/Director of the Hospital. Respective Municipal Body shall make all the necessary arrangements to cremate/bury of such dead bodies as per the prescribed protocol," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

"In case of unidentified abandoned dead bodies of COVID-19 positive/suspect person, Delhi Police shall complete all legal formalities within 72 hours of death and shall dispose of the dead body in next 24 hours as per the protocol," it added. (ANI)

