New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A group of retired bureaucrats has written to the chief election commissioner (CEC), demanding that the AAP be de-recognised as a political party because of its leader Arvind Kejriwal's alleged attempt to "induce" public servants in Gujarat to help his outfit in the state Assembly polls due later this year.

Citing Kejriwal's September 3 press conference held in Gujarat's Rajkot, during which he repeatedly induced the public servants of the state to work in tandem with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to ensure its victory in the election, the bureaucrats said they totally disapprove of the blatant efforts of the party to politicise civil servants.

Maintaining that a "veiled effort" was made to utilise the officers of the state to "further the electoral prospects" of the AAP, they said the impact of such inducements "has a great bearing on the democratic ethos with which India's elections are conducted".

"In view of the above, we request the Election Commission of India (ECI) to withdraw recognition of AAP as a recognised political party in light of its flagrant violations under Order 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 as the conduct of the National Convenor of AAP has breached the Model Code of Conduct," the letter written by the bureaucrats to the CEC reads.

The bureaucrats further said the Delhi chief minister's remarks were also in grave violation of the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Underlining that public servants do not owe any allegiance to political parties, the letter states that their responsibility is to work towards the furtherance of public welfare and security at large.

"We reiterate that civil servants are meant to be non-partisan and serve the government and the people and execute policies adopted by Parliament and the executive," the letter reads.

In disingenuously inducing public servants to "work for the AAP", Kejriwal has ignored that civil servants are bound by a code of conduct, the bureaucrats said, adding that through his unacceptable comments, public servants have been relegated to being employees of political parties.

