Shahdol, September 30: A 13-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by six persons, including four minors, at a village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on September 25 and the accused were caught after the victim's mother lodged a complaint on Thursday, Shahdol zone's additional director general (ADG) of police Dinesh Chandra Sagar told PTI. Maharashtra Horror: Minor Girl Gangraped by 29 in Dombivli; 21 Accused Arrested.

As per the complaint, a man who knew the minor lured her to a room in the village and sexually assaulted her. Other accused, who were present there, took turns to rape her, he said, adding that the victim and the accused lived in the same village. The girl went into shock after the incident, but narrated her ordeal to her mother after some days through sign language, the official said. West Bengal Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Three Men In Malda, Accused Absconding.

"Police have nabbed all the accused, four of whom are minors," he said. The six accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (DA) (gang rape of a woman below 16), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 34 (common intention) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ADG said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)