Dombivali, September 23: A minor girl was gangraped by 29 persons in Dombivali (Dombivli) area of Thane district in Maharashtra. According to reports, 21 accused have been arrested by the police. Two minor accused have been detained. The minor girl is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kalwa. She was sexual assaulted by the accused on several occasions.

Maharashtra | A total of 21 accused have been arrested for allegedly raping a minior girl in Dombivli. A case was registered against 29 persons on the basis of minior's complaint: Thane Police According to the police, the accused were minior's friend. — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

