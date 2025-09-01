Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 326 lives so far, including 171 deaths in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other calamities, and 155 deaths in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

From June 20 to September 1, the state has recorded massive losses: 3,15,804.98 lakh rupees (₹3,158 crore) in damages to public and private property, crops, infrastructure, and livestock. The toll also includes 385 people injured, 1,304 houses fully damaged, and 41 shops/factories destroyed. A total of 27,653 poultry birds and 1,898 other animals have died.

Mandi district reported the highest human toll in rain-related incidents (29 deaths), followed by Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kullu (15), and Shimla (17). Road accidents have been most fatal in Chamba and Mandi (22 each), Kangra (19), Kinnaur (14), and Shimla (16).

The report shows widespread damage to critical sectors like PWD roads, water supply (Jal Shakti Vibhag), Power infrastructure and other departments -- including health, education, rural and urban development -- together suffered over Rs 14,000 lakh in damages.

Private property loss includes 503 partially damaged houses, 1,005 cow sheds, and 2,330 hectares of crop damage. Horticulture losses account for Rs 2,743.47 lakh, while agriculture suffered Rs 1,145.27 lakh in damage.

The latest SEOC evening report on public utility disruptions shows 1,277 roads, including four National Highways, are blocked across the state. Power infrastructure has been severely hit, with 3,207 distribution transformers disrupted, while 790 water supply schemes are non-functional.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has already declared the calamity a "state disaster" under the Disaster Management Act, while Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has accused the government of slow and inadequate response, particularly in Chamba and Mandi districts, where the Manimahesh Yatra was heavily impacted.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the district administration of Shimla has decided to close all schools in the district on September 2, 2025. In line with this decision, the teachers of these schools will also conduct their classes online from home to ensure that the students' studies are not disrupted. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the current circumstances, as per the statement from Deputy Commissioner, Shimla. (ANI)

