Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 4 (ANI): The death toll in the fire that broke at the textile godown on Piplaj Road on Wednesday touched nine.

The rescue operation is underway at the site.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and paid condolences to the bereaved families.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (ANI)

