Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): The death toll in the train collision in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 13 as rescue operations continue in Vizianagaram district, police said.

Vizianagaram Superintendant of Police M Deepika said, "So far 13 people have died, out of whom 7 have already been identified and the process to identify bodies is underway."

Earlier, Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway, said that the focus was on the track restoration work.

"The rescue operation is over now. We have arranged buses and trains for the stranded passengers. A total of 18 trains have been cancelled and 22 trains have been diverted. We are trying to clear the track by 4 pm today," Biswajit Sahu said.

Biswajit Sahu further said that victims with minor injuries have been admitted to the nearby Alamanda hospital.

"Passengers with minor injuries are getting first aid treatment in Alamanda Hospital, and those with serious injuries have been shifted to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam hospital. We arranged train and buses for the stranded passengers. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are informing the passengers through SMS, and we have set up a help desk."

"Our two ART (Accident Relief Train) teams are working there and all the staff from Sambalpur headquarter division are working there and we are trying to clear the track by 4 p.m. in the evening," he further said.

A few coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that three coaches were involved in the accident."There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident.

Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli."

CM Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter)." (ANI)

