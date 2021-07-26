New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after the recovery of 11 more bodies, while some places in north India received heavy showers which inundated low-lying areas.

Gujarat also witnessed incessant rainfall that led to water-logging and damage at various places due to which 56 roads in the state were closed for vehicular movement.

The IMD has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday. The national capital is expected to receive moderate rain during the day on Tuesday, while the maximum and minimum temperature may settle around 30 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With heavy rains lashing various parts of Jammu, a few low-lying areas were inundated and water also entered several houses.

ITBP jawans were pressed into service to carry out repair of some nullahs in Kalika nagar area in Jammu city.

Police have advised people to avoid travel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to inclement weather.

The IMD in its latest bulletin has forecast widespread rainfall activity with heavy to heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh till July 29.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has advised the public not to go near rivers and other water bodies in the hill state in the coming days to avoid any untoward incident.

It also warned of flash floods, landslides and uprooting of trees due to heavy rain in the next few days.

Parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been receiving rains since Sunday.

Gagron town of Jhalawar in Rajasthan has recorded a maximum of 250 mm rainfall. Marwar junction in Pali recorded 205 mm rainfall, while Bundi, Churu, Jaipur, Chittorgarh and Pilani also received 30 mm, 14 mm, 12.7 mm, 2 mm and 0.9 mm rain, respectively.

In UP, light to moderate rainfall was reported from Chitrakoot, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Jhansi districts.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert on the fourth consecutive day predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The alert is valid till Tuesday morning and comes at a time when most parts of the state have been experiencing rain for the past four days.

"Almost all of MP received rainfall in the last 24 hours. Jaora in Ratlam district received the highest rainfall of 260 mm rainfall in west MP in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am. Chhatarpur city received the highest rainfall of 42.4 mm in east MP during this period," an official said.

Most parts of Gujarat, including the Saurashtra region, received heavy to moderate rains in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday.

Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district in Saurashtra received the highest 198 mm rain during the period.

In Maharashtra, as many as 100 people were still missing and so far, 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the flood and rain- affected areas and moved to safer places.

The administration of Raigad, the worst-hit district located in the coastal Konkan region, on Monday called off the search operation for 31 missing people in Taliye village which was ravaged by a massive landslide after heavy rains last week, an official said.

Earlier in the day, the Krishna river was flowing at 52.11 feet at the Irwin bridge in Sangli at 11 am, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, officials said.

