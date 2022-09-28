New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday administered oath to two new members of the upper house.

Biplab Kumar Deb of the BJP and Ghulam Ali Khatana, a nominated member, took oath in the chamber of Dhankhar at Parliament House.

Khatana is a BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir and was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Deb, a former chief minister of Tripura, entered the upper house following a bypoll. Tripura's lone Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Manik Saha resigned in June to contest an assembly bypoll. He is now the state chief minister.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V Muraleedharan were also present (on the occasion), the Vice President Secretariat said on Twitter.

