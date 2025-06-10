Puri (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Deba Snana Purnima, celebrated with deep devotion at the sacred Jagannath Temple, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled a magnificent sand sculpture of Maha Prabhu Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra on Puri Beach.

The intricately crafted sculpture was complemented by an artistic installation of 108 Kalash (sacred pots)--symbols of purity, devotion, and divine energy--thoughtfully arranged to enhance the spiritual ambience of the display. The artwork eloquently portrays the emotional and religious significance of Snana Yatra, the ceremonial bathing ritual of the deities observed on this holy day.

The installation attracted thousands of devotees, tourists, and art enthusiasts, blending tradition, devotion, and creative expression.

Dr Arvind Padhee, IAS, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), visited the site and praised Pattnaik for his meaningful and inspiring contribution. He commended the artist's continued role in promoting and preserving Odisha's cultural and spiritual heritage through his globally recognised sand art.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, acclaimed for using sand as a medium of storytelling and spiritual reflection, once again elevated Odisha's rich legacy onto the global stage through this divine tribute.

Earlier on June 9, Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on Monday created a sand sculpture on Puri beach to mark 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, highlighting the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Narendra Modi first took office as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took office on June 9 after winning the third-term elections.

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's achievements, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions over the past 11 years. (ANI)

