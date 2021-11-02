Baghpat (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A "debt-ridden" farmer allegedly committed suicide at a village here as he was depressed for not being able to repay his loan, according to his relatives.

The incident took place at Biharipur village of the Kotwali police station area here.

According to police, Chaudhary Anil Kumar (45) was found hanging from a tree in the field of his neighbour on Tuesday morning and was rushed to a private doctor by his relatives.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and investigation is on, police said.

Relatives of the deceased told reporters that he had taken a bank loan of about Rs 7 lakh and Rs 3 lakhs from a local moneylender.

They said he was being asked to repay his loan but as he was not in a condition to repay it, he committed suicide.

Kotwali police station incharge Ajay Kumar Sharma said they were told that he was depressed but nobody informed them about his loan. The matter will be investigated, he said.

SDM Anubhav Singh said further action will be taken after the completion of the investigation.

