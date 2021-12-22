Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision on extending the duration of the legislature session including joint and budget sessions in the coming days will be taken after due discussion.

"It will take more time for meaningful debates in the house. There would be no problem if members adhere to the rules and procedures of conduct in the house. Both the houses of the legislature have a rich tradition. There are rules and procedures to raise the issues. We should conduct ourselves accordingly," Bommai said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 85 Tigers, Including 32 Cubs, Died in Past 4 Years Due to Various Reasons, Says State Govt.

Referring to making the best use of the time allotted for debates, Bommai said, "Opposition parties should naturally get more time and importance. A system of allotting time to a political party according to its strength in the house is in practice in the Lok Sabha. The problem could be resolved if the same system is adopted here."

Bommai further said that along with the extension of the duration of the session, a close look is also needed to examine the effectiveness of the debates witnessed in the house. (ANI)

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Kills 7-Year-Old Girl for Resisting Rape Bid in Panipat, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)