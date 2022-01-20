New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The decision to vaccinate those in the age group of 12-14 years will be taken based on scientific evidence and deliberations are on in this regard, the government said on Thursday.

Responding to a question at the weekly press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said if someone is infected with COVID-19 then after 3 months they can take a second or precaution dose.

Also, Paul said vaccination has been rolled out based on scientific evidence and based on the assumption of protecting the most vulnerable people so as the scientific evidence evolves we would be expanding the coverage of the national Covid vaccination programme.

"Our objective is to vaccinate those above 12 years of age and this decision will be taken when scientific information is complete and through taking a holistic view of the vaccination programme. Deliberations are going on in the matter," he said.

Responding to a question on when can a person infected with COVID-19 take the precaution dose, Paul said if someone is infected then after 3 months they can take a second or precaution dose.

"NTAGI is continuously looking at that and if anything changes then a decision will be taken," Paul said.

