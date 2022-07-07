Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 47-year-old man was found inside an apartment in a housing society Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Chinese Directors of Himachal Pradesh-Based Firm Associated With Vivo Flee As ED Continues Raids in PMLA Case.

Local firemen got a call around 8.45 pm on Wednesday from the neighbour of the man, informing that the latter's house, located in a residential society on Ghodbunder Road, was locked and a foul smell was coming from it, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Schools to Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed to Be Shared with Parents.

The firemen rushed to the spot, broke open the main door of house and found the decomposed body of the man, Satishkumar Krishna Pillai, lying inside, he said.

The body was later sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The time and cause of the death were yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)