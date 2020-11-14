Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Saturday with usual gaiety and fervour, as the state government confined bursting of crackers to two hours on the day as per a Supreme Court directive.

According to the state government's directions, people could burst crackers between 6 and 7 AM and again from 7 to 8 PM.

On Saturday, people woke up early, as is the custom, exchanged greetings and later burst crackers. Many offered prayers in famous temples across the state including here.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami. his deputy O Panneerselvam, BJP state chief L Murugan and other leaders had extended their festival greetings.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had earlier urged people to follow a series of do's and dont's that included bursting low-decibel and less polluting crackers and avoiding their use in areas where hospitals and places of religious worship are located, among others.

The City Police had warned of strict action against violation of the two-hour window allotted to burst crackers.

The metro saw a heavy rush of those leaving for their native places till late on Friday to celebrate Deepavali with near and dear ones. The state government has been operating special buses to clear the rush.

