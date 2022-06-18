New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) India on Saturday said it is deeply concerned over reports of an attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul and is closely monitoring the situation.

"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Also Read | Agnipath Protests: Centre Announces 10% Reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs, Assam Rifle.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the reported attack on the Gurudwara.

Also Read | India Records 13,216 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Active Caseload Climbs to 68,108.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)