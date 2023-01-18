New Delhi, January 18: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he was grieved to learn about the passing away of Gambian Vice President Badara A Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India.

"Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Vice President of the Gambia Badara A. Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet. EAM Dr S Jaishankar Offers Prayers at the Devasthana of Bangkok (See Pics).

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

Deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of Vice President of the Gambia Badara A. Joof, who was undergoing treatment in India. Ministry of External Affairs will render all necessary assistance to the Gambian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2023

He said the Ministry of External Affairs will render all necessary assistance to the Gambian authorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)