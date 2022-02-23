Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane on Wednesday presented the prestigious 'President's Colours', or 'Nishan' as popularly known in the Army, to four Parachute battalions here.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Series India Pre-Bookings Now Live, Here's How To Pre-Book; Check Offers.

The four battalions are: 11 PARA (SPECIAL FORCE), 21 PARA (SPECIAL FORCE), 23 PARA and 29 PARA.

Also Read | India Reports 15,102 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths in Last 24 Hours; Kerala Accounts for 130 Deaths.

The presentation was preceded by a multi-faith prayer.

The 'Colour Presentation Parade' was held at the Parachute Regiment Training Centre (PRTC), here.

Senior Military officials were also present during the occasion.

The parade also included a display of 'combat free fall' by eight paratroopers. However, the paramotor flying demonstration was cancelled due to heavy winds.

According to officials, the award of President's colours is one of the "greatest honours" bestowed upon a Military Unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and in peace. It is also known as 'Nishan'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)