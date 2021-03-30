Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on Tuesday urged the people of West Bengal to defeat the "undemocratic" TMC and "communal" BJP in the ongoing assembly elections, asserting that the state was facing a serious danger from the two parties.

In an audio message, the veteran CPI(M) leader claimed that the Trinamool Congress's ten-year-rule has led to an unprecedented crisis in the state's industrial and agricultural sectors.

"The lawlessness during undemocratic TMC regime and the aggressive politics of communal BJP have together brought the state to a new crisis situation and only the Joint Front of the Left, Congress and ISF can save it," he said.

"A deathly silence is prevailing over Singur and Nandigram," he said, claiming that with not a single industry coming to the state since 2011, the youths are faced with an uncertain future and forced to migrate to other states.

Bhattacharya had also issued a statement on Monday, urging the people to vote for the Left-led alliance candidates, while taking on those indulging in politics over religion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)