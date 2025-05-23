New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) An anti-encroachment drive was carried out to remove illegal occupation from two acres of prime defence land near Terminal 1D of IGI Airport, the Defence Estates Office of Delhi Circle said on Friday.

The land, located in the Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment, had reportedly been under illegal occupation for several years. The joint operation was carried out with support from the Delhi Cantonment Board, local military authorities, and Delhi Police, said Defence Estates Officer, Delhi Circle, Varun Kalia.

Kalia said the drive led to the removal of unauthorised parking zones, impounded vehicles, and the demolition of illegal animal shelters. Several small and large structures built on the land were also removed.

This marks the second major encroachment removal drive in the area in recent weeks. A similar action was conducted last week to reclaim other parts of defence land in Mehram Nagar, he said.

According to the Defence Estates Office, the estimated value of the reclaimed land is close to Rs 100 crore. Authorities plan to use it for defence and military-related infrastructure.

"Encroachments on defence land are silent threats to national security. Strict action will continue against all such cases," Kalia said.

He added that such efforts are vital given Delhi's high demand for land and the need to protect properties crucial for defence purposes.

The Ministry of Defence is the largest land-owning government body in the country, with around 17.5 lakh acres under its jurisdiction, the statement said.

