New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Navy's Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in Lakshadweep through video conference.

Singh said the large-scale medical camp organised by the Indian Navy reflects the Government of India's commitment to providing quality healthcare to people in remote areas, in line with the vision of 'Swasth Bharat'.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister shared a video clip and wrote, "Addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Multi-Speciality Joint Services Medical Camp at Kavaratti in Union Territory of Lakshadweep through video conference. This large-scale medical camp being organised by the Indian Navy highlights the Government of India's commitment to bringing quality healthcare closer to citizens in remote areas, in furtherance of the vision of 'Swasth Bharat'."

"The comprehensive screening, early diagnosis, timely medical advice, medical interventions and free distribution of medicines would contribute to long-term health benefits for the island community," the post read.

The Indian Navy is organising a Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep from January 12 to 16.

The five-day health camp is aimed at delivering comprehensive medical care to the residents of Lakshadweep through specialist consultations, treatment services and selected surgical interventions, including cataract surgery.

This initiative is part of the Indian Navy's continued efforts to support and augment the existing healthcare services in the island territory through regular conduct of camps as part of the Navy Day outreach activities.

The medical camps, over the years, included various primary care specialities and dental surgery across most islands of Lakshadweep.

With advances in healthcare and continued support of UTL Administration, as well as a highly encouraging response from the local populace, the health camp has been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp.

The camp will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands. It will be conducted by a Joint Services Medical Team comprising experienced medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The participation of professionals from all three Services will ensure a broad spectrum of clinical expertise, facilitating comprehensive and integrated healthcare delivery during the camp period. (ANI)

