New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with the women officers of 15 countries alongside India, who are participating in a nearly two-week-long United Nations Women Military Officers Course (UNWMOC-2025) being held at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the course organised by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs, and scheduled from August 18 to 29, 2025, aims to strengthen the professional capacity of women military officers for effective participation in multidimensional UN missions.

Also Read | Modern Lifestyles Could Make Certain Body Parts Disappear in Future Humans Including Hair, Wisdom Teeth, Tailbone, Appendix and Ear Muscles: Scientists.

Addressing the officers at South Block, Raksha Mantri stated that, as the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, India has been a strong supporter of women's participation & their integration into these missions. Through initiatives such as UNWMOC, it prepares women officers for complex peacekeeping environments.

"We are strengthening policies to encourage women's participation in our Armed Forces and peacekeeping contingents, ensuring they have equal opportunities to lead & serve. We will continue to work with the UN and troop-contributing countries to advance gender parity, foster inclusive leadership, and create a world where peace is not just sustained but thrives through diversity and equality," added Rajnath Singh.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Says Committed to Bridging Gender Gap, Increase Number of Women in Armed Forces.

UNWMOC-2025 has brought together participants from Armenia, DR Congo, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uruguay and Vietnam, alongside 12 Indian women officers and five interns, making the course a vibrant international platform for training and exchange.

Defence Minister described the presence of officers from 15 countries as a reflection of a microcosm of the UN and its enduring spirit of unity & cooperation. You are the torchbearers of change. Your dedication strengthens not only peacekeeping but also the very fabric of global security. India stands with you, proud of your contributions and steadfast in its commitment to support your journey," he told the officers.

On the vision of the UN to increase the participation of women officers in peacekeeping missions, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that this commitment stems from the recognition that women peacekeepers are essential to making missions more effective, inclusive, and sustainable.

"Women officers bring invaluable perspectives and approaches to peace operations. They are often able to foster deeper trust with local communities, particularly with women and children, whose voices are vital in rebuilding societies torn by conflict. Their presence has been shown to help prevent sexual violence, improve access to humanitarian assistance and increase gender equality on the ground. Moreover, women peacekeepers serve as powerful role models, inspiring local women and girls to see themselves as active participants in peace and security," he said, adding that India's own journey in peacekeeping reflects this very belief in the power and potential of women officers.

During the event, Raksha Mantri also unveiled the UN Journal 2025 - 'Blue Helmet Odyssey: 75 Years of Indian Peacekeeping' - a Platinum Jubilee edition which captures India's legacy, innovations, and future vision in UN Peacekeeping. Reflecting on the blue colour of the helmets, he stated that, like the sky, the UN Peacekeepers offer protection and a sense of security, and like the oceans, they build connections across borders and cultures. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers were present during the interaction.

The curriculum of UNWMOC-2025 includes key aspects of modern peacekeeping, such as International Humanitarian Law, Refugees and Internally Displaced People, Protection of Civilians, Conduct and Discipline, Conflict-Related Sexual Violence and Child Protection in conflict. Distinguished speakers from the United Nations, the Ministry of External Affairs, international organisations and senior Indian Army veterans are addressing the participants. A field demonstration by an Infantry Battalion nominated for the UN will further enhance practical understanding. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)