New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Navy for the commissioning of INS Nistar, an indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV).

In a social media post on X, the Union Defence Minister wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Navy and Hindustan Shipyard Limited for the commissioning of INS Nistar, the indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV)."

Highlighting the advanced capabilities of INS Nistar, Singh stated that the vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art systems for conducting Saturation Diving and Salvage Operations.

"This induction of the DSV, installed with state-of-the-art Equipment to undertake Saturation Diving and Salvage Operations, as well as serve as the 'Mother Ship' for Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), for rescue and evacuation of personnel from a Submarine in distress, is another milestone in India's journey towards ensuring Maritime Security and Safety in the Indian Ocean Region through Aatmanirbharta," the social media post reads.

On Friday, the Indian Navy commissioned INS Nistar, the country's first indigenously designed and built Diving Support Vessel, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who hailed the milestone as a proud moment for the nation and praised Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi for his leadership and dedication.

'Nistar', the first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel, was delivered by Hindustan Shipyard Limited to the Indian Navy on July 8, 2025, at Visakhapatnam.

The warship has been designed and built as per classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The ship is highly specialised and can undertake Deep Sea Diving and Rescue Operations - a capability with select Navies across the globe.

The ship's name, 'Nistar', originates from Sanskrit and means liberation, rescue or salvation. The ship, measuring 118 m with a tonnage of nearly 10,000 tons, is installed with state-of-the-art Diving Equipment and has the capability to undertake Deep Sea Saturation Diving up to 300 m depth. The ship also has a Side Diving Stage for undertaking Diving Operations up to 75 m depth.

The ship will also serve as the 'Mother Ship' for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), to rescue and evacuate personnel, in case of an emergency in a submarine underwater. The ship is equipped with a combination of Remotely Operated Vehicles to undertake Diver Monitoring and Salvage Operations up to a depth of 1000 m.

The delivery of Nistar, with nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous construction and is in line with the Government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India campaign. (ANI)

