India News | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Extends Birthday Wishes to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended birthday wishes on Thursday to the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 55th birthday.

In a post on social media X, Singh wrote, "Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended wishes to the Congress leader and said that he was bound to the latter not by blood but by thought, vision and purpose.

"Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi-- bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours," Stalin said in a post on X.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi Ji. May God bless you with good health and a long life. The extent to which Rahul ji is fighting for the rights of the oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Tribals, backwards classes, and the poor among the upper castes in this country is truly unprecedented. It's true social justice. We all stand with you in this fight for justice. I truly hope that your efforts to protect the Constitution and democracy with such resolve, and your message of peace and love in the entire nation, will succeed. The time has come for you to step forward and lead the nation, to strengthen democracy and safeguard the Constitution."

A job fair is all set to be organised by the Indian Youth Congress on the occasion of their leader's birthday. The IYC claims that the job fair will bring together over 100 companies and MNCs, which will offer over 5000 jobs to the people.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, while criticising the Central government over unemployment, said that over 100 companies would conduct on-spot interviews and offer jobs.

"BJP's figures are saying that unemployment is the highest in the last 50 years. So currently Congress is not governing the centre, so that we can have policies for government jobs, but this is our effort that more than 100 private companies will come, and the youth can get offer letters on the spot after the interview. People whose registration is not yet complete can also come here and do on-spot registration," Chib told ANI.

Chib mentioned that people who have just passed their 12th class or even postgraduates are eligible to participate in the job fair. "Those who have passed the 10th to 12th grades can also come, all types of companies will be coming here. Whether it is a graduate, undergraduate or postgraduate, there is a job for them. I urge people to come to Talkatora stadium and participate." (ANI)

