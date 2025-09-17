New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday shared his 'Modi Story', highlighting the first time he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi, and saw the 'brilliance of future leadership.'

Remembering the dedication to the party work on the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, Rajnath Singh said that he also how diligent the PM was with work assigned to him while Singh was national president of the BJP.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday: 'Baaghi' Actor Tiger Shroff Pens Heartfelt Wish, Says 'Another Year of Strength, Vision, and Success' (View Post).

"From 2006, I was national president so I met him multiple times. Then also I saw that his suggestions used to be really useful. As far as discipline is concerned, as soon as election campaign concluded, he came to me and said, president sir, I am here to give my report card to you, I have finished my campaign work," Singh said in the clip posted on X.

Union Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remembered his meeting with the PM during the Ekta Yatra.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Our connection is quite long back. In 199, when Murli Manohar Joshi was BJP president. There was terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Nobody could think about showing the national flag on Lal Chowk. The party decided to challenge terrorism, and unite the country, and decided that Ekta Yatra will be taken out from Kanyakumari from Srinagar's Lal Chowk," he said.

Wishing the Prime Minister a long life, Chouhan said that was the time he was able to observe the PM closely.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who is the garland of the hearts of India's crores upon crores of people! Today, I wish to share a memoir of my connection with Modi Ji during the Ekta Yatra. It was at this time that I met him for the first time and observed his personality closely," Chouhan's post on X read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Communications and minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia also wished the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday.

"Dedicated to the development of every individual, devoted to the principles of Antyodaya, and heartfelt birthday wishes to our inspiration and guide, the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. I pray to Baba Mahakal that you be blessed with a healthy life and eternal long life," he said.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)